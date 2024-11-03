Synapse (SYN) Trading 25.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Synapse (SYN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Synapse has a market capitalization of $82.13 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,426,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

