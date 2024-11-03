Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of SEK 20.75 and traded as low as SEK 20.36. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at SEK 20.44, with a volume of 12,700 shares traded.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of SEK 0.68 by SEK 0.12. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of SEK 3.37 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.
