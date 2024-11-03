Susquehanna Raises DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $180.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.12.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $155.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of -345.91, a P/E/G ratio of 331.02 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a one year low of $83.58 and a one year high of $165.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.21.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $6,685,709.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,710 shares of company stock worth $53,725,640. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,497,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,477,000 after purchasing an additional 94,241 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,242,000 after buying an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DoorDash by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,281,000 after buying an additional 242,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after buying an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

