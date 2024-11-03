Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Position Reduced by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,109 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNCY traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.30 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,799.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,788 shares of company stock worth $85,852 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

