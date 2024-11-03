Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,068 shares of company stock worth $65,151,372. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $367.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $139.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $266.93 and a 1-year high of $374.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

View Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.