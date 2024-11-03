Strike (STRK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $352,016.96

Strike (STRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Strike has a total market capitalization of $34.55 million and $352,016.96 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Strike has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Strike token can currently be bought for $6.47 or 0.00009491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Strike

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,341,436 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

