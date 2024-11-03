Stratis Trading Down 9% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $24,304.67 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.63 or 0.03569063 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00033889 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.