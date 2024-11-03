STP Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $77.39 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, STP has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $77.39 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STP

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.03989083 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $4,100,694.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

