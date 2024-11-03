Stone Ridge 2063 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAX) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Stone Ridge 2063 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2063 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Price Performance

Stone Ridge 2063 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,681 shares. Stone Ridge 2063 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $28.96.

