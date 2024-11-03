Stone Ridge 2062 Longevity Income ETF (LFAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Stone Ridge 2062 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2062 Longevity Income ETF Stock Performance

LFAZ traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.14. Stone Ridge 2062 Longevity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Ridge 2062 Longevity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Ridge 2062 Longevity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.