Stone Ridge 2060 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAU) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Stone Ridge 2060 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2060 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Stone Ridge 2060 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.00. Stone Ridge 2060 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

