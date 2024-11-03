Stone Ridge 2057 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (LIAP) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on November 5th

Stone Ridge 2057 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
Stone Ridge 2057 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA LIAP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. Stone Ridge 2057 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $24.14.
