Stone Ridge 2053 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAL) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Stone Ridge 2053 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
Stone Ridge 2053 Longevity Income ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Stone Ridge 2053 Longevity Income ETF stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. Stone Ridge 2053 Longevity Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $15.94.
