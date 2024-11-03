StockNews.com Upgrades Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LPX. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day moving average is $92.27. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,668.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 835 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 317,241 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.