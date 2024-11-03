StockNews.com Upgrades HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HarborOne Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HONE

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $530.70 million, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.74. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.37 million. Analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,159 shares in the company, valued at $189,184.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 192.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.