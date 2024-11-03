StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCWX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $743.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.00.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 18.8% in the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 316,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 22.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 107.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

