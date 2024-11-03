StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
