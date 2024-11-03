StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CVU opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.70.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. ( NYSE:CVU Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of CPI Aerostructures at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

