Stephens Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Price

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $177.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.21. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $165.39 and a 52-week high of $201.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 108.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 431.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

