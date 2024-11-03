Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $771,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,022,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 291.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 71,871 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GD opened at $292.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $238.31 and a 52-week high of $313.11. The company has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.83 and a 200 day moving average of $295.10.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

