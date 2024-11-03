Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,416 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,805,000 after buying an additional 3,270,493 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,995,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,972,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,532,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.