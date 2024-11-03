Stephens Inc. AR Sells 189,893 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 189,893 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 60.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Intel by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $391,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851,098 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,592,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,681.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,431,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $137,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.20 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

