Stephens Inc. AR Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1,662.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 199,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 187,940 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 344.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 165,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 128,273 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 51.0% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 33.9% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FAPR opened at $40.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

