Stephens Inc. AR Has $5.04 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.76 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.84 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.93 and its 200-day moving average is $107.25.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

