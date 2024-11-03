Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,693 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,752 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,395,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after acquiring an additional 764,635 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 932,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,341,000 after acquiring an additional 83,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,565,000 after acquiring an additional 376,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $65.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $75.09.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

