Stephens Inc. AR Buys 248,627 Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 463.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,627 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIIG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $310,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $242,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIIG opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.