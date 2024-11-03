Stephens Inc. AR Buys 2,439 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 72,330.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 280,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 279,919 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 103.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 72,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance

BATS:IGHG opened at $77.34 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.61.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Cuts Dividend

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.