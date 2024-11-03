Stephen H. Holdridge Sells 2,000 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Stock

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,762.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dayforce Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of DAY stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dayforce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 227.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.90.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Dayforce had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dayforce by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dayforce during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dayforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

