Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
NYSE SPLP opened at $39.97 on Thursday. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $815.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.36.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $533.16 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 21.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
