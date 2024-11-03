Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Cut by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 23,919 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $39,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $678,923,000 after buying an additional 221,718 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 108.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,847 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.72%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBUX
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
