Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Sold by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC lowered its holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 15.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 108.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter worth $356,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 61.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 13,929,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $647,725,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 68,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $3,033,354.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,031,070.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Braccia sold 13,929,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $647,725,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,468,293 shares of company stock worth $672,517,295. Insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SQSP
Squarespace Stock Performance
NYSE:SQSP opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -931.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $46.69.
Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Squarespace
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Squarespace
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.