SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 329,510 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 223,978 shares.The stock last traded at $87.28 and had previously closed at $86.65.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,364,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1,474.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

