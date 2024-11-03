SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,295 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises 2.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $31,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of TOTL opened at $39.87 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

