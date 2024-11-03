Sofi Wealth LLC Has $9.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sofi Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. 729,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,610. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

