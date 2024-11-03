Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Analyst Says

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Snap’s FY2028 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Snap has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,832,634.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,451,419.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,832,634.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,497,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,098. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 354.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

