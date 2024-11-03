SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Announces Earnings Results

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.67 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.
Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 4.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.
