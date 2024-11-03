SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Announces Earnings Results

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.67 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

SM Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 4.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

