Simon’s Cat Price Reaches $0.0000 (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Simon’s Cat has a market capitalization of $180.69 million and approximately $46.21 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Simon’s Cat

Simon’s Cat was first traded on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,954,967,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,954,967,364 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,954,967,363.804 with 6,749,954,967,363.804 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.0000291 USD and is up 5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $97,093,829.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

