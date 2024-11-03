Silvant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $261.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.05 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.91.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

