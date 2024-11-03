Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 2.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

SLAB stock opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $84.08 and a twelve month high of $154.91.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $97,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,725. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $647,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 284.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.