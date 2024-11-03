Shiba Inu Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $280.63 Million (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $9.99 billion and approximately $280.63 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shiba Inu token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu was first traded on August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,512,602,832,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,261,252,945,197 tokens. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shiba Inu is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2.

Shiba Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a memecoin and Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that was launched as a community project in 2020 by an anonymous individual or group called Ryoshi. It features a Shiba Inu dog as its mascot and has a circulating supply of one quadrillion tokens. The Shiba Inu ecosystem includes SHIB, the native token; Leash (LEASH), the native currency of the Shiba Inu decentralized exchange (ShibaSwap); and Bone (BONE), the governance token. The ecosystem also includes ShibaSwap, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), an upcoming Metaverse, play-to-earn games, and a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) called the DoggyDAO. SHIB was created as an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building and has over one million holders on the Ethereum network. It differs from Dogecoin in that it is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain and has a number of tokens and applications surrounding it that do not support DOGE.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

