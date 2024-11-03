Shell plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.688 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Shell has a payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shell to earn $8.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $210.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. Shell has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.