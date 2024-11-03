Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $127.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s current price.

SHAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $124.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $130.20.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.03 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 22,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $2,824,348.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 437,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,473,797.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 22,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $2,824,348.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 437,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,473,797.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $30,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,299.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $5,161,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Shake Shack by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Shake Shack by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

