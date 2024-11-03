SES AI (NYSE:SES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

SES AI Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:SES opened at $0.45 on Friday. SES AI has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Insider Transactions at SES AI

In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,979,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,393.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,979,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,393.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 67,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $69,247.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,398,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,674. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,273,348 shares of company stock worth $2,450,737. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SES. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of SES AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

