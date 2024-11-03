SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S opened at $26.01 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on S shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush upgraded SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $1,773,705.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,453,135.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $1,773,705.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,453,135.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $54,093.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,987.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,922. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

