Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Price

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.82.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFC

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$41.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 36.68, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$24.81 and a 12 month high of C$42.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.62.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of C$12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.6104452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total value of C$81,116.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253 shares in the company, valued at C$9,474.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. In related news, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total value of C$81,116.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 253 shares in the company, valued at C$9,474.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.73, for a total value of C$414,439.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,821 shares of company stock worth $2,455,596. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.