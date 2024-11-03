Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3,374.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,507 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,274,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,680,000 after buying an additional 1,201,620 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $23,895,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,001,000. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,535,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.