Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3,374.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 141,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 137,507 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 351,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 425,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 339,026 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,594,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,366,000 after acquiring an additional 319,666 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

