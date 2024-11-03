Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Holdings Trimmed by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 52,148 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,957,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $22.10 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

