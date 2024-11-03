Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Management Group LLC

Private Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 719,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,356. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

