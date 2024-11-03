Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $185.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $171.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.01. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $126.93 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,244 shares of company stock valued at $37,776,954 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 30,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 33.2% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

